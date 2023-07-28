English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 28, 2023 / 09:30 am

    Mumbai rains Live Updates: Very heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai today, IMD issues yellow alert

    Mumbai rains Live Updates: Three of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars reached their maximum capacity on July 27. Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing post heavy rainfall in the city.

    Mumbai rains Live Updates: Mumbai is facing another episode of extremely heavy rainfall after experiencing heavy rain for more than a week. For July 28, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai City and Suburban area. Schools in Thane have been closed due to heavy rainfall. The likelihood of disruptions of traffic, trains, and buses is high. Know all updates about rainfall situation in Mumbai here.

    • Mumbai rains Live Updates: Very heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai today, IMD issues yellow alert
      Monsoon Update Live
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 28, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Modak Sagar lake reaches its full capacity, 3 of 7 water supplying lakes overflowing


      Three of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars reached their maximum capacity on Thursday. Yesterday, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing post heavy rainfall in the city.

    • July 28, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      Island city and Suburbs received rainfall of 223.2 mm and 145.1 mm, respectively in 24-hour period ending 8:30 am

      From 8 am to 1 pm on July 28, Mumbai's island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 50.87mm, 32.13mm, and 23.55mm, respectively. According to the IMD Mumbai, the Colaba observatory (representing the island city) recorded 223.2 mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, while the Santacruz observatory (representing the suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm of rain.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 28, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      Mumbai Rain Update Live: Updates on train delays, traffic congestion, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall

      Trains on the central line from CST to Kalyan, Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara are running 10-15 minutes late due to waterlogging in Kalyan.

      While, in Dahisar, Oshiwara and Kandivali heavy rains have affected vehicular traffic. Incessant rainfall has also caused waterlogging in Byculla, Trombay, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Dahisar, Matunga, D N Nagar and Oshiwara regions of Mumbai.

    • July 28, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Due to heavy rains, holiday declared in all schools and colleges of Palghar district on July 28

    • July 28, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      13 NDRF teams on standby as heavy raainfall lashes the state


      Maharashtra: As heavy rainfall continues to cause waterlogging, flood like situation, and landslides in different cities, the National Disaster Relief forces are kept on standby as heavy rain lashes state.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 28, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      IMD has issued ‘orange’ alert


      Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: In the adjoining districts, Thane and Palghar, the weather bureau has issued orange alert. There has been a forecast of heavy to very heavy downpour in the state at isolated place.

    • July 28, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Mumbai rain LIVE updates: IMD's Colaba observatory received ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall till Thursday


      Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Till Thursday 8:30 am, the Colaba observatory recorded “extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm. The Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall, as per the IMD.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market