Mumbai rains Live Updates: Very heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai today, IMD issues yellow alert

July 28, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

Trains on the central line from CST to Kalyan, Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara are running 10-15 minutes late due to waterlogging in Kalyan.

While, in Dahisar, Oshiwara and Kandivali heavy rains have affected vehicular traffic. Incessant rainfall has also caused waterlogging in Byculla, Trombay, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Dahisar, Matunga, D N Nagar and Oshiwara regions of Mumbai.