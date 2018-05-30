App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon to arrive in Maharashtra, Goa around June 6: IMD

Interiors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can also expect rainfall around June 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Parts of Maharashtra and Goa will witness their first rainfall of the season between June 6 and June 8, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Interiors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can also expect rainfall around June 3, as conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of monsoon into the Indian peninsula.

The IMD indicated that the southwest monsoon may also advance into the northeastern states in the next 48 hours.

On April 16, the IMD had issued the first stage operational long range forecasts for 2018 monsoon season between June and September for the whole country. What has now been released is the second stage long range forecast for seasonal rainfall over the country.

Rainfall is likely to be ‘normal’ this year, with 96 to 104 percent of long period average.

Karnataka has experienced heavy rainfall since last night with Mangalore and Udupi getting record rainfall of 340 mm, among other districts. Crop damage and flooding were reported from some districts. Cellphone connectivity in the area has also been affected.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala welcomed the southwest monsoon on Tuesday, reaching the land three days before it was predicted. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in the areas over the next few days.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #IMD #India #monsoon #rain

