    Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin from July 18

    The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

    The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.

    The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

    The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21.

    The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on July 25.

    The election to the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and will assume office on August 11.
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 09:18 pm
