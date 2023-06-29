English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 29, 2023 / 09:00 pm

    Monsoon 2023 Highlights: Heavy rains to soak Gujarat during the next 5 days

    Monsoon 2023 Highlights: According to irrigation department officials, of the 206 reservoirs in the state, six are on high alert with water nearing the danger mark, three on alert and one has been issued warning, a release issued by the state government said.

    IMD issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat during the next 5 days. A red alert has also been issued for Navsari and Valsad districts of south Gujarat for the next three days. The weather office also predicted heavy rains in Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Heavy rain is also very likely in the districts of north Gujarat, including Sabarkantha and Aravalli and in the Saurashtra districts of Porbandar, Junagadhand Gir Somnath.

    • Monsoon 2023 Highlights: Heavy rains to soak Gujarat during the next 5 days
      IMD said that heavy rain is likely in south Gujarat districts of Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad and Saurashtra districts of Amreli and Gir Somnath on July 1.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 29, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • June 29, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Updates: Goa to receive severe rain in next 4-5 days


      According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some districts in Goa are anticipated to see moderate to heavy rainfall over the course of the following 4-5 days. "In continuation of the previous forecasts with active monsoon conditions persisting over Goa," the IMD stated in a statement. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely at most places over North Goa & South Goa districts of the state on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2, and 3, 2023."

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 29, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Updates: Landslide in Mumbai's Borivali created panic among locals

      After the incident, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said that the construction was carried out to benefit businessmen and asked if Mumbai Metropolitan authority was waiting for such incidents to happen before taking any action.

    • June 29, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Waterlogging in Gujarat's Tapi region 

      IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat this week. Waterlogging can be seen in Gujarat's Tapi region due to immense rainfall.

    • June 29, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat's Kutch receives heavy downpour, people forced to use JCB to cross river

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 29, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Four children died after wall collapses on their tents during heavy Gujarat rains

      Four children under the age of five were killed and five others injured when a wall of a defunct factory collapsed on their makeshift tents amid heavy rains in an industrial area in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Thursday, said the police. (PTI)

    • June 29, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Kedarnath sees large number of devotees despite heavy rainfall

      The district administration encourages travellers to exercise caution.

    • June 29, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Heavy rains in Chhatisgarh, two under-construction bridges collapse

      Two under-construction bridges across the Shivnath River in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh abruptly collapsed. During monsoon rains, the bridge's structural integrity was unable to handle the increased water flow pressure.

    • June 29, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat's Vadodra streets waterlogged amid heavy rains

    • June 29, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Moderate to heavy downpour expected in Goa, Maharashtra over the next few days

      IMD said from June 29 to July 3, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very severe downpours (64.5 mm-224.5 mm) are expected over the Konkan, Goa, the ghat regions of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and east Rajasthan.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 29, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai and Thane in July

      IMD has issued yellow alerts for seven districts in Maharashtraincluding Mumbai and Thane on July 1, July 2 and July 3. In addition to that, orange alert has been issued for six districts today.

    • June 29, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Amid heavy rainfall, IMD issues advisory


      The IMD has advised the following precautions to be kept in mind before stepping out during this monsoon season:

      Look for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

      Follow any traffic advisories that have been issued in this regard. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

      Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems very often.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market