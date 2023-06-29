Monsoon 2023 Highlights: Heavy rains to soak Gujarat during the next 5 days

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
IMD issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat during the next 5 days. A red alert has also been issued for Navsari and Valsad districts of south Gujarat for the next three days. The weather office also predicted heavy rains in Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Heavy rain is also very likely in the districts of north Gujarat, including Sabarkantha and Aravalli and in the Saurashtra districts of Porbandar, Junagadhand Gir Somnath.
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some districts in Goa are anticipated to see moderate to heavy rainfall over the course of the following 4-5 days. "In continuation of the previous forecasts with active monsoon conditions persisting over Goa," the IMD stated in a statement. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely at most places over North Goa & South Goa districts of the state on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2, and 3, 2023."
After the incident, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said that the construction was carried out to benefit businessmen and asked if Mumbai Metropolitan authority was waiting for such incidents to happen before taking any action.
VIDEO | A landslide occurred due to heavy rains near Magathane metro station in Mumbai's Borivali on Wednesday. As the incident triggered panic among locals, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Anand Dubey said that the construction was carried out to benefit businessmen & asked MMRDA… pic.twitter.com/hyOlLTHTPO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat this week. Waterlogging can be seen in Gujarat's Tapi region due to immense rainfall.
#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in Tapi district of Gujarat due to heavy rainfall in the region.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
(Visuals from Kukarmunda Tehsil) pic.twitter.com/FXiSGZmBy1
VIDEO | People forced to use a JCB to cross an over-flowing river in Gujarat's Kutch. The region has been receiving heavy rains since the past couple of days. pic.twitter.com/EtfkRSO6rf— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Four children under the age of five were killed and five others injured when a wall of a defunct factory collapsed on their makeshift tents amid heavy rains in an industrial area in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Thursday, said the police. (PTI)
The district administration encourages travellers to exercise caution.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Despite inclement weather, a large number of devotees continue to reach Kedarnath Dham. The district administration is appealing to pilgrims to travel while taking precautions. pic.twitter.com/PDf1QrAf6q— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 29, 2023
Two under-construction bridges across the Shivnath River in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh abruptly collapsed. During monsoon rains, the bridge's structural integrity was unable to handle the increased water flow pressure.
DURG: TWO UNDER CONSTRUCTION BRIDGES ON SHIVNATH RIVER COLLAPSE DUE TO HEAVY RAINS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Edited video is available in video section on https://t.co/lFLnN4oaDV pic.twitter.com/0oH2RM6hq7
#WATCH | Gujarat | Streets in Vadodara waterlogged, following heavy rainfall in the region.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
(Visuals from old Vadodara city area) pic.twitter.com/hYS1gX1A2h
IMD said from June 29 to July 3, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very severe downpours (64.5 mm-224.5 mm) are expected over the Konkan, Goa, the ghat regions of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and east Rajasthan.
IMD has issued yellow alerts for seven districts in Maharashtraincluding Mumbai and Thane on July 1, July 2 and July 3. In addition to that, orange alert has been issued for six districts today.
Maharashtra | Orange alert issued for six districts today and three districts tomorrow— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
Yellow alert issued for seven districts today, five districts - including Mumbai and Thane - tomorrow, three districts on 1st July, four on 2nd July and four on 3rd July. pic.twitter.com/EdqwcVy4n5
The IMD has advised the following precautions to be kept in mind before stepping out during this monsoon season:
Look for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
Follow any traffic advisories that have been issued in this regard. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.
Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems very often.
Daily Weather Briefing (English) 29.06.23#IMD #Heavyrainfall #MumbaiRains #Rain #weather #india #monsoon #monsoon2023 #WeatherUpdate— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 29, 2023
YouTube: https://t.co/EvOEOFra1E
Facebook: https://t.co/O77j1j8GMG pic.twitter.com/iwp6sGhLZw