Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon likely to be normal in second half of rainfall season: IMD

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 percent of the Long Period Average.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Monsoon is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 percent of the Long Period Average.

"Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 percent of LPA with a model error of plus/minus 8 percent," the IMD said.

The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.

Monsoon in the range of 96-104 percent of the LPA is considered normal. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #IMD #India #monsoon #Weather

