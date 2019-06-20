App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt's special focus to improve connectivity in North East: President Kovind

Prez Kovind said in addition to increasing the ease of living of citizens in the Northeast, tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi government is giving special focus on improving connectivity in the Northeast and make life easy for the people of the region, President Ram Nath Kovind said on June 20.

In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity in the Northeast.

"Special emphasis is being accorded to improving connectivity in the North-East, hilly and tribal areas," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Effective steps are being taken to expand organic farming in the Northeast, he added.

Effective steps are being taken to expand organic farming in the Northeast, he added.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #India

