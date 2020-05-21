App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manisha Koirala draws criticism from Indians over tweet supporting new Nepal map

Replying to Nepal's external affairs minister's tweet about the new Nepal map. Koirala said: “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has drawn the criticism of Indians for tweeting in support of a controversial new map of Nepal that was approved by the Nepal cabinet on May 18.

Pradeep Gyawali, Nepal's external affairs minister had tweeted about the new map where Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are included under Nepal region.

Koirala replied to this tweet saying, “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now."


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Close
First Published on May 21, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manisha Koirala #Nepal Map #new nepal map

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.