Manisha Koirala draws criticism from Indians over tweet supporting new Nepal map

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has drawn the criticism of Indians for tweeting in support of a controversial new map of Nepal that was approved by the Nepal cabinet on May 18.

Pradeep Gyawali, Nepal's external affairs minister had tweeted about the new map where Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are included under Nepal region.



Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Koirala replied to this tweet saying, “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now."