Mamata Banerjee pays respect to Satyajit Ray on his 99th birth anniversary

Satyajit Ray was born in 1921. He received an honorary Oscar award in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement and died on April 23, 1992.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday remembered Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary.
She took to Twitter to pay her respect to Ray on his 99th birth anniversary.
"Fondly remembering Satyajit Ray, legendary filmmaker, on his birth anniversary ... Maharaja Tomare Selam (Obeisance to you, O King)," Banerjee tweeted.
Ray was born on this day in 1921. He received an honorary Oscar award in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. Ray died on April 23, 1992.
He had directed many famous films like Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar, Jalsaghar, Ganashatru, Agantuk.
related news
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 2, 2020 02:05 pm