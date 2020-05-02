Mamata Banerjee pays respect to Satyajit Ray on his 99th birth anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday remembered Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary.

She took to Twitter to pay her respect to Ray on his 99th birth anniversary.

"Fondly remembering Satyajit Ray, legendary filmmaker, on his birth anniversary ... Maharaja Tomare Selam (Obeisance to you, O King)," Banerjee tweeted.

Ray was born on this day in 1921. He received an honorary Oscar award in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. Ray died on April 23, 1992.

He had directed many famous films like Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar, Jalsaghar, Ganashatru, Agantuk.