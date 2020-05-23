App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MAH MBA CET Result 2020 | Here's how to check MBA/MMS CET results

The CET exams were held on March 14 and 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Results of Common Entrance Test (CET) for postgraduate degree courses such as MBA and MMS have been declared today on the Maharashtra CET website (http://cetcell.mahacet.org/).

Here’s how you can check your results:

> Visit the http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ website

> Click on the newly activated MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 Result Link 1 or MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 Result Link 1

> Both links have pdf attachments with registration number, roll number, name and result details.

Those who clear the CET will be eligible for counselling – which as per reports are now being conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will be given admission to colleges and universities in the state based on their score and institute of choice.

First Published on May 23, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #CET #education #India #MBA #Results

