Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Madras HC seeks information on tax dues related to Jayalalithaa's home

The court also directed the authorities concerned including the Corporation of Chennai to file an affidavit on the nature of the properties so far declared as memorials for political leaders.

The Madras High Court on January 3 directed the I-T department to apprise it of tax dues and status of recovery, if any, relating to the home of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth gave the direction on a PIL by social activist 'Traffic' Ramaswamy, challenging the announcement made by Chief Minister K Palaniswami to convert the residence -- 'Veda Nilayam' -- into a memorial.

The court also directed the authorities concerned including the Corporation of Chennai to file an affidavit on the nature of the properties so far declared as memorials for political leaders.

It ordered the state government to furnish details regarding the Act, which governs legal provisions relating to declaration of any property whether private or government as a memorial of political leaders.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing to January 24.

The petitioner contended that the state government should not be allowed to build a memorial for Jayalalithaa, who he alleged was declared a convict in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court.

On August 17, 2017, Palaniswami had announced his government's decision to convert the former chief minister's residence into a memorial.

The petitioner moved the court after the government initiated the survey of the property situated in the posh Poes Garden locality here.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #India #Jayalalithaa #Madras High Court #Real Estate

