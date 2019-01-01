App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lord Ram not bigger than law for Narendra Modi: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, has demanded an ordinance to pave the way for the temple's construction in Ayodhya, arguing that the matter has been dragging in courts for decades.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Shiv Sena said Lord Ram is not bigger than the law for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has said that his government can take a decision on an ordinance for the Ram temple's construction only after the judicial process is over.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, has demanded an ordinance to pave the way for the temple's construction in Ayodhya, arguing that the matter has been dragging in courts for decades.

"The Supreme Court has said (hearing on the) Ram Mandir is not an urgent matter. Modi also did not say anything different. I congratulate him for making his position clear on the matter.

"...(The prime minister says) Will not bring an ordinance for the Ram temple. The constitutional meaning of this is that Lord Ram is not bigger than the law," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

In an interview broadcast by various television channels, Modi was asked about the demand by Hindutva groups for an ordinance for a Ram Temple.

To this, Modi said let the judicial process take its own course.

"Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts," he said.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.