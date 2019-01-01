Lord Ram not bigger than law for Narendra Modi: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said Lord Ram is not bigger than the law for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has said that his government can take a decision on an ordinance for the Ram temple's construction only after the judicial process is over.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, has demanded an ordinance to pave the way for the temple's construction in Ayodhya, arguing that the matter has been dragging in courts for decades.

"The Supreme Court has said (hearing on the) Ram Mandir is not an urgent matter. Modi also did not say anything different. I congratulate him for making his position clear on the matter.

"...(The prime minister says) Will not bring an ordinance for the Ram temple. The constitutional meaning of this is that Lord Ram is not bigger than the law," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

In an interview broadcast by various television channels, Modi was asked about the demand by Hindutva groups for an ordinance for a Ram Temple.

To this, Modi said let the judicial process take its own course.

"Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts," he said.