Latest news today live updates: Rs 45 crores released for Joshimath affected families, says Uttarakhand CMO

January 12, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

World's richest person, Bernard Arnault, makes his daughter Dior CEO

French luxury giant LVMH's shakeup has led its stock hit a record high in Parish trading. where controlling shareholder Bernard Arnault has installed Pietro Beccari as the new group chief executive and chairman, while his daughter Delphine Arnault will take the helm of its Dior unit.

Who is Delphine Arnault

- Delphine Arnault, eldest child of LVMH head Bernard Arnault, is taking over the top job at Christian Dior.

- The heiress-apparent to his luxury goods empire and fortune worth $184.7 billion, Delphine took a job at McKinsey after graduating from the London School of Economics in 1997.

- Two years later she joined the fashion designer John Galliano's brand to gain more industry experience. At the time, Galliano was also Dior's creative director.

- In 2005, she married Italian wine heir Alessandro Vallarino Gancia in what Forbes called "France's wedding of the year," but the couple divorced in 2010.

- Since 2013, Delphine has been in charge of all product-related activities for Louis Vuitton, the biggest brand at LVMH.

- At 43, Arnault became the youngest member — and second woman — on the LVMH executive committee when she joined in 2019.

- In January 2023, LVMH announced she would take over the CEO role at Christian Dior, replacing Pietro Beccari, who moves to run Louis Vuitton.



(Inputs from Business Insider)