Latest news today live updates: Rs 45 crores released for Joshimath affected families, says Uttarakhand CMO

Bird flu outbreak kills around 1,800 chickens in a state-run poultry farm in Kerala
A bird flu outbreak kills around 1,800 chickens in a state-run poultry farm in Kozhikode district of Kerala, official sources told PTI.
The presence of H5N1 variant, which has an additional proliferative capacity, was confirmed among the poultry in the local farm managed by the district panchayat here on Wednesday, the sources said.
As initial tests indicated the outbreak of bird flu, the samples were sent to the high-security lab in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) for accurate diagnosis which confirmed avian influenza, a government statement said.
There were over 5,000 chickens on the farm and of them, 1,800 died so far due to the infection.