Russia-Ukraine War Live: Russian mercenary chief who called for rebellion confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

Russian military contractor says his rebelling troops downed a Russian military helicopter that fired on a convoy
Yeveny Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a new and glorious journey of the India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond to make the world better, as he wrapped up his four-day State Visit to the US.
Addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community members at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center here on Friday, Modi said the full potential of the partnership between the two countries is yet to be realised.
India's multi-faceted relations with Egypt, which was elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership'this year, will receive further impetus with the first state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this key Middle East nation, India's ambassador here has said.
Prime Minister Modi will be arriving here Saturday evening at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.
US President Joe Biden gifted PM Narendra Modi a T-shirt with his quote on AI: "The future is AI, America & India."
Modi had quoted these lines in his speech at the US Congress on June 23. "In the past few years there have been many more advances in AI. Also, there has been even more momentous development in another AI, America and India," he had said.
Rakesh Malhotra, CEO of Global Natural Resources, emphasized the significance of India in his analysis of Prime Minister Modi's speech at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington. According to Malhotra, it is crucial not to overlook India as it stands as a vital partner to the United States, contributing to job creation within the country. He further highlighted the pivotal role played by the Indian diaspora, emphasizing its critical importance in various aspects.
In a ceremony held in Washington, India joined the prestigious group of nations by becoming the 27th country to sign the Artemis Accords. The signing event witnessed the participation of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson representing the agency, while Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's ambassador to the United States, signed the accords on behalf of India. The inclusion of India in this historic agreement further strengthens international cooperation in space exploration and underscores the country's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and space exploration endeavors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Cairo, Egypt after concluding his maiden State Visit to the United States.
