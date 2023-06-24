Russia-Ukraine War Live: Russian mercenary chief who called for rebellion confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

June 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a new and glorious journey of the India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond to make the world better, as he wrapped up his four-day State Visit to the US.

Addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community members at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center here on Friday, Modi said the full potential of the partnership between the two countries is yet to be realised.