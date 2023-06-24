English
    Jun 24, 2023 / 11:23 am

    Russia-Ukraine War Live: Russian mercenary chief who called for rebellion confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

    Russia-Ukraine War Live: The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister, confirmed Saturday morning that he and his troops have reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine.

      File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 24, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine War Live:

      Russian military contractor says his rebelling troops downed a Russian military helicopter that fired on a convoy

    • June 24, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine War Live: Russian mercenary chief confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

      Yeveny Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.

    • June 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

      New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams & destinies: PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a new and glorious journey of the India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond to make the world better, as he wrapped up his four-day State Visit to the US.

      Addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community members at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center here on Friday, Modi said the full potential of the partnership between the two countries is yet to be realised.

    • June 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

      PM Modi's first state visit to Egypt set to provide further impetus to bilateral strategic ties: Indian envoy

      India's multi-faceted relations with Egypt, which was elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership'this year, will receive further impetus with the first state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this key Middle East nation, India's ambassador here has said.

      Prime Minister Modi will be arriving here Saturday evening at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

    • June 24, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

      PM Modi US visit highlights:

      US President Joe Biden gifted PM Narendra Modi a T-shirt with his quote on AI: "The future is AI, America & India."
      Modi had quoted these lines in his speech at the US Congress on June 23. "In the past few years there have been many more advances in AI. Also, there has been even more momentous development in another AI, America and India," he had said.

    • June 24, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

      CEO of Global Natural Resources opines on PM Modi's speech in Washington:

      Rakesh Malhotra, CEO of Global Natural Resources, emphasized the significance of India in his analysis of Prime Minister Modi's speech at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington. According to Malhotra, it is crucial not to overlook India as it stands as a vital partner to the United States, contributing to job creation within the country. He further highlighted the pivotal role played by the Indian diaspora, emphasizing its critical importance in various aspects.

    • June 24, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      India's NASA connect:

      In a ceremony held in Washington, India joined the prestigious group of nations by becoming the 27th country to sign the Artemis Accords. The signing event witnessed the participation of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson representing the agency, while Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's ambassador to the United States, signed the accords on behalf of India. The inclusion of India in this historic agreement further strengthens international cooperation in space exploration and underscores the country's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and space exploration endeavors.

    • June 24, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Cairo, Egypt after concluding his maiden State Visit to the United States.

    • June 24, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today, June 24, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

