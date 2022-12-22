Covid News LIVE Updates: We are fully prepared & vigilant: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital on Covid scare
Covid News Updates: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital in Delhi has mentioned that there have been no cases of BF.7 variant of Omicron in the city. "We are fully prepared & vigilant. The Centre has instructed to conduct genome sequencing of every case...We have COVID 450 beds, 50 ICU beds & other facilities." he says.
The worsening Covid situation in China and a few other countries has rung alarm bells for States as well as the Centre. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today informed the House regarding various measures that have been pressed into action. Here's the statement by the Health Minister before Parliament.
We are fully prepared & vigilant: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital on Covid fears
December 22, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world: MEA spokesperson
We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world. We are yet to issue a travel advisory but people should follow local guidelines in the country where they're living, says the spokesperson of MEA
December 22, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
Here's what the states are doing to curb the spread of the virus
As COVID-19 cases rise across the world, take a look at measures taken by states in India to curb the spread of the virus
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases
- The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase Covid-19 tests
- The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness
- Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation
- Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples
"Haven't done any politics on Covid" - Union Health Minister in Rajya Sabha ##"Haven't done any politics on Covid" - Union Health Minister in Rajya Sabha
We haven't done any politics on covid. Oxygen plants have been set up in big hospitals across the country & are being run. We have reviewed the adequate amount of medicines in the country: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in RS pic.twitter.com/apptfkWtja
Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation: Key Highlights
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing COVID-19 emergency across countries. Here are the key highlights of his speech.
- The continuously evolving nature of the virus has posed threat to global health in a way that has impacted virtually every country.
- In last few days, we have seen an increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases across the world.
- India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year.
- Presently 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country, but globally approximately 5.87 lakh new cases are still being reported on an average on daily basis.
- Regular technical support and funding support has also been provided to support states in their efforts to manage Covid-19.
- With collective efforts of Union government and all States we have already administered a record number of 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.
- Have covered 90% of eligible population with two doses including administration of 22.35 crores precaution doses.
- In view of the reported surge in cases from across the world, Union Ministry of Health has been monitoring the global situation, the challenge posed by multiple variants of COVID-19 and undertaking required public health measures.
- States are advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.
- States have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking required public health measures.
- In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within community on adherence to COVID appropriate behavior which includes use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing.
- States should ensure that the coverage of precaution doses for COVID-19 vaccination should increase and required awareness for the same is undertaken within the community.
- The 2% random sampling of all international passengers is being considered at all international airports to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.
- Government committed to undertake required measures in managing ongoing pandemic.
December 22, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation
- From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China.
- The states have been told to sequence the positive samples. The states have alerted ahead of the festival season.
- The health department has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore covid vaccine shots have been given.
- The random sampling of RTPCR testing for atleast 2 % passengers coming from abroad has been started
December 22, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
We're all prepared, and have administered precautionary doses: Rajasthan Health Minister
"We're all prepared. We've administered precautionary doses. Monitoring & testing are being done. We have resources for testing. As of now, only a few cases are coming up but there is no such situation that would worsen the scenario," said Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena.
"If such a situation comes up we will definitely issue a guideline - masking up, social distancing. But such a situation hasn't come yet," he added.
December 22, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
Opposition didn't wear masks in Parliament which shows their attitude towards Covid guidelines: Pralhad Joshi
Delhi | Both the chairs in the Parliament have requested the members to wear face masks during proceedings. But the leaders from the Opposition didn't wear masks which shows their attitude towards Covid guidelines: Union Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/k5hwKVzgMU
Union Health Minister to address both Houses on Covid situation
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will speak in the Rajya Sabha on the COVID-19 situation in the country at 2:30 pm today
December 22, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
Modi-Kejriwal meetings in Delhi regarding COVID emergency an attempt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
- While Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to either follow “all Covid-19 guidelines” during his Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in the national interest”, Jairam Ramesh has made fresh allegations.
- "PM Modi and Delhi CM Kejriwal holding meetings today in Delhi regarding COVID emergency is an attempt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said. Every Bharat Jodo Yatri is double vaccinated and many have taken booster doses as well: Jairam Ramesh
- "There is not a single case of COVID in Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government is trying to defame us to show Congress is not concerned about COVID. If the situation is terrible because of COVID situations, why don't you adjourn Parliament," he added.
December 22, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
Drug makers say no impact on Pharma industry from COVID spike in China
- While the news regarding the possible surge of Covid in China and few other countries is disturbing, as far as the Indian Pharma industry is concerned, we have enough stocks of important APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and Medicines in the supply chain and there is no reason to panic, said the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) in a statement.
- IDMA will continue to work closely with the government, regulators and other stakeholders to ensure the availability and affordability of medicines. IDMA assures of best support from the industry side to cope up with any challenges that may come up. Owing to actions like PLI (production-linked incentive scheme) and others, in the recent past, Indian Pharma is much better prepared.
- Yesterday, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of a rising COVID-19 graph in China but said there is no need to panic as the vaccination coverage in India is excellent.