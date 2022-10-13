Live News Updates: Karnataka Hijab Row| Supreme Court gives split verdict

October 13, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Toyota admits 300,000 customers'' data was leaked for 5 years

Automaker Toyota has revealed that personal information of nearly 300,000 customers may have been exposed since July 2017.



In a statement, the car maker said that e-mail addresses and customer management numbers of some customers who subscribe to "T-Connect" have been leaked.

In total, 296,019 cases were found to have been leaked.

"We sincerely apologise for causing great inconvenience and concern to our customers," the company said.

In addition, the personal information that may be leaked is the e-mail address and customer management number, and "other information such as name, phone number, credit card, etc. is not affected," it added.

From December 2017 to September 15, 2022, a third party was able to access part of the company`s source code on GitHub.

(IANS)