Live News Updates: Karnataka Hijab Row| Supreme Court gives split verdict

European Commission proposes EU candidate status for Bosnia-Herzegovina
India slams Pak's "pointless" remarks on Kashmir at
China reports 1,624 new COVID cases for Oct 12 vs 1,890 a day earlier
Fire breaks out in studio of Eskay Movies in Kudghat, Kolkata
India dismisses as ''frivolous'' Pakistan''s attempt to raise Kashmir during UNGA Ukraine vote
Karnataka Hijab ban case
In view of a split verdict by Supreme Court, the order of the Karnataka High Court will remain applicable in the interim time: Advocate Barun Sinha representing the Hindu side
HIJAB BAN CASE
- Justice Hemant Gupta's opinion dismissed the appeals.
- Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's opinion ruled in favour of quashing the government order that imposed the ban and set aside the Karnataka HC ruling.
- Two judge bench of the Supreme Court delivers split verdict.
Case to be placed before Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions as a result of divergence of opinion.
Toyota admits 300,000 customers'' data was leaked for 5 years
Automaker Toyota has revealed that personal information of nearly 300,000 customers may have been exposed since July 2017.
In a statement, the car maker said that e-mail addresses and customer management numbers of some customers who subscribe to "T-Connect" have been leaked.
In total, 296,019 cases were found to have been leaked.
"We sincerely apologise for causing great inconvenience and concern to our customers," the company said.
In addition, the personal information that may be leaked is the e-mail address and customer management number, and "other information such as name, phone number, credit card, etc. is not affected," it added.
From December 2017 to September 15, 2022, a third party was able to access part of the company`s source code on GitHub.
(IANS)
(IANS)
New data is out on COVID vaccine injury claims
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, facing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking a vast trove of data about the safety and side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, made a pledge in August.
The agency in court papers said that on or before Sept. 30, it would post on its website a “public use” set of data from about 10 million people who signed up for its “v-safe” program -- a smartphone-based system that periodically sends people text messages and web surveys to monitor potential side effects from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
But the CDC missed its deadline. A spokesperson cited a delay in “the technical and administrative processes” necessary to post on the agency’s website, but said it hopes to have the information up by late November or early December.
(Reuters)
(PTI)
BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'
I am here amongst you today to take part in BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'. We are confident that this time again the people of the state will express their confidence in us: BJP leader & Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Kadi in Mehsana district
China represents most consequential geopolitical challenge: US NSA Sullivan
China represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge to the United States, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday as the Biden administration released a key policy document on national security.
"Next, we recognize that in the geopolitical space, the PRC represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge. And while that will play out in the Indo-Pacific to a significant extent, there are global dimensions to the challenge as well," Sullivan said during an on-the-record press call previewing the Biden-Harris administration's national security strategy.
(ANI)
China represents most consequential geopolitical challenge: US NSA Sullivan
China represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge to the United States, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday as the Biden administration released a key policy document on national security.
"Next, we recognize that in the geopolitical space, the PRC represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge. And while that will play out in the Indo-Pacific to a significant extent, there are global dimensions to the challenge as well," Sullivan said during an on-the-record press call previewing the Biden-Harris administration's national security strategy.
(ANI)
European Commission proposes EU candidate status for Bosnia-Herzegovina
The European Commission has recommended that the member states of the European Union (EU) give Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status under the condition of further reforms. Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted its application to join the EU in February 2016. In May 2019, the Commission adopted its opinion on the application. It identified 14 key legislative and institutional priorities for the country to fulfil.
President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station
President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station the extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur
(ANI)
Bujji aka Janani, a Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered before police in Antagarh, Kanker dist yesterday. She has been given Rs 10,000 as a reward: Chhattisgarh Police— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 13, 2022
Her husband, who was also a Naxalite, surrendered on Sep 27. pic.twitter.com/7DAS4JRLke