English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 13, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Karnataka Hijab Row| Supreme Court gives split verdict

    Business and Politics Live Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

    Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.
    • October 13, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

      Karnataka Hijab ban case

      In view of a split verdict by Supreme Court, the order of the Karnataka High Court will remain applicable in the interim time: Advocate Barun Sinha representing the Hindu side

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

      HIJAB BAN CASE

      - Justice Hemant Gupta's opinion dismissed the appeals.


      - Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's opinion ruled in favour of quashing the government order that imposed the ban and set aside the Karnataka HC ruling.


      - Two judge bench of the Supreme Court delivers split verdict.
      Case to be placed before Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions as a result of divergence of opinion.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 13, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

      Toyota admits 300,000 customers'' data was leaked for 5 years

      Automaker Toyota has revealed that personal information of nearly 300,000 customers may have been exposed since July 2017.


      In a statement, the car maker said that e-mail addresses and customer management numbers of some customers who subscribe to "T-Connect" have been leaked.

      In total, 296,019 cases were found to have been leaked.

      "We sincerely apologise for causing great inconvenience and concern to our customers," the company said.

      In addition, the personal information that may be leaked is the e-mail address and customer management number, and "other information such as name, phone number, credit card, etc. is not affected," it added.

      From December 2017 to September 15, 2022, a third party was able to access part of the company`s source code on GitHub.

      (IANS)

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

      PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Una, Himachal Pradesh

      (IANS)

      PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Una, Himachal Pradesh (IANS)
    • October 13, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      New data is out on COVID vaccine injury claims

      The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, facing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking a vast trove of data about the safety and side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, made a pledge in August.


      The agency in court papers said that on or before Sept. 30, it would post on its website a “public use” set of data from about 10 million people who signed up for its “v-safe” program -- a smartphone-based system that periodically sends people text messages and web surveys to monitor potential side effects from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

      But the CDC missed its deadline. A spokesperson cited a delay in “the technical and administrative processes” necessary to post on the agency’s website, but said it hopes to have the information up by late November or early December.

      (Reuters)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      World Bank Group President David Malpass, right, speaks with John Lipsky during the 2022 annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Washington

      (PTI)

      World Bank Group President David Malpass, right, speaks with John Lipsky during the 2022 annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Washington (PTI)
    • October 13, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

      BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'


      I am here amongst you today to take part in BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'. We are confident that this time again the people of the state will express their confidence in us: BJP leader & Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Kadi in Mehsana district

    • October 13, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      China represents most consequential geopolitical challenge: US NSA Sullivan

      China represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge to the United States, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday as the Biden administration released a key policy document on national security.


      "Next, we recognize that in the geopolitical space, the PRC represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge. And while that will play out in the Indo-Pacific to a significant extent, there are global dimensions to the challenge as well," Sullivan said during an on-the-record press call previewing the Biden-Harris administration's national security strategy.

      (ANI)

    • October 13, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      China represents most consequential geopolitical challenge: US NSA Sullivan

      China represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge to the United States, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday as the Biden administration released a key policy document on national security.


      "Next, we recognize that in the geopolitical space, the PRC represents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge. And while that will play out in the Indo-Pacific to a significant extent, there are global dimensions to the challenge as well," Sullivan said during an on-the-record press call previewing the Biden-Harris administration's national security strategy.

      (ANI)

    • October 13, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      European Commission proposes EU candidate status for Bosnia-Herzegovina

      The European Commission has recommended that the member states of the European Union (EU) give Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status under the condition of further reforms. Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted its application to join the EU in February 2016. In May 2019, the Commission adopted its opinion on the application. It identified 14 key legislative and institutional priorities for the country to fulfil.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 13, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station

      President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station the extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur

      (ANI)

      President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station the extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur (ANI)
    • October 13, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.