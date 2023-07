July 28, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

On a Pakistani TV show, a senior government functionary, Malik Mohd Ahmad Khan, who serves as Special Assistant on Defence to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, admitted that Pakistani smugglers are using drones to transport drugs across the border into India. This acknowledgment substantiates previous allegations of high-tech methods being employed by Pakistani peddlers to infiltrate narcotics into the country. In an interview with senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir in Kasur city, which shares a border with Indian Punjab, Khan, who is also a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Kasur, confirmed the occurrence of cross-border smuggling of narcotics and revealed two recent incidents where 10 kg of heroin each was attached to drones and sent across the border. Khan mentioned that authorities are making efforts to prevent such activities.