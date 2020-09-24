172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|language-row-tamil-medium-school-shuts-down-in-ahmedabad-palaniswami-seeks-gujarat-govts-intervention-5880311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil medium school shuts down in Ahmedabad, Palaniswami seeks Gujarat govt’s intervention

In a letter written to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami said his government is willing to bear the expenses of running the school and requested him to intervene and get the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad reopened.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

A Tamil medium school located in Ahmedabad was suddenly shut down arbitrarily, citing low attendance, following which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami has written to Gujarat Chief Minister CM Vijay Rupani seeking his intervention.

In the letter dated September 24, Palaniswami wrote to Rupani: “I am distressed to know that a school, which was imparting education in Tamil to mainly migrant labourers, at Ahmedabad has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance. The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected.”

“I request you to intervene in the matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad. Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this school,” he added.

He concluded the letter saying: “I hope the Gujarat government will protect the Right to Education of Tamil linguistic minorities.”

Tamilians in Gujarat constitute a major chunk of the state's migrant workforce.
