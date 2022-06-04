English
    Kin of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala meet Home Minister Amit Shah

    The kin of the deceased singer-turned-politician met Shah a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid them a visit.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 04, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
    Sidhu Moosewala's parents meet Home Minister Amit Shah ( Image courtesy ANI)

    Sidhu Moosewala's parents meet Home Minister Amit Shah ( Image courtesy ANI)

    The family of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on June 4, ANI reported.

    Unidentified gunmen shot and killed the singer-turned politician in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident happened last Sunday, a day after the Punjab government reduced his security cover.

    Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injuries, according to the post-mortem report, and he died within 15 minutes after being shot. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid a visit to the Moosewala's family yesterday, despite the protests. Mann's visit to the singer's home has sparked outrage among the locals. As Mann arrived at Moosewala's hamlet to express his condolences to the family, considerable police presence was posted outside the property.

    Moneycontrol News
