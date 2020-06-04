Kerala elephant death: Who said what about the tragedy

In a brutal incidence in Kerala, an elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit.

The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27 after efforts by forest personnel to bring it to the river bank using two other trained elephants failed. The post-mortem of the carcass revealed that it was pregnant.

Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

Soon after the report surfaced, it triggered outrage from various sections of the society. From famous personalities to common people, all rose their voice to call for strong action against the perpetrators

Industrialist Ratan Tata compared the killing of the pregnant elephant to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal. Also, former minister Maneka Gandhi termed the death as "murder" and said Malappuram was the "most violent district" in the country.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ministry has taken a serious note of the death and assured that stern action will be taken against the culprit(s).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about the incident and said a preliminary investigation has been launched into the death and the police directed to take stringent action against those responsible for the act.



Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sOmUsL3Ayc

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2020

Voicing concern over the incident, Bollywood celebrities also demanded strict action against animal cruelty.



Ministry of Law and Justice, : Justice for our Voiceless friends - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/yokoyuRNlg via @ChangeOrg_India — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 3, 2020





An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india https://t.co/ittFQogkQV

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 2, 2020



My heart is extremely pained and appalled by this criminal act of killing the innocent pregnant elephant by the shameless, gutless, sick people !!!Human Kind - What have we come down to??

neither ‘Human’ nor Kind’ #elephant #kerela

RabRakha pic.twitter.com/lBPt4SollL — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) June 3, 2020





Just when I thought nothing could shock me anymore, I came across this terrible news... how could they do this??? This is the karma humanity has to face.... no wonder we are going through all this Where is the humanity?#Elephant

Art by: Bratuti pic.twitter.com/lJjNHqMkD0

— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 3, 2020



We r being punished by God and are under house arrest since last 3 months for constantly abusing nature.

We continue to b arrogant.

The killing of a pregnant & hungry #Elephant in #Kerala is the murder of mankind.

The criminals nd a similar punishment. #keralaelephantmurder pic.twitter.com/dakz82GBP0 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020



Also on Twitter, several people also shared sketches and illustrations as a way to apologise for the heinous act of animal cruelty.



May Allah curse on those fucking retards who did that inhumane barbaric shit #Elephant pic.twitter.com/YBYs6GIC6E — Mohaddis (@Kafiraana) June 3, 2020



Meanwhile, initial investigations have opened up the possibility of this being an accident; and not an intentional act, as earlier believed.



