Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala elephant death: Who said what about the tragedy

Industrialists and Bollywood celebrities demand strict action against animal cruelty.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook
Image: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook

In a brutal incidence in Kerala, an elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit.

The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27 after efforts by forest personnel to bring it to the river bank using two other trained elephants failed. The post-mortem of the carcass revealed that it was pregnant.

Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

Soon after the report surfaced, it triggered outrage from various sections of the society. From famous personalities to common people, all rose their voice to call for strong action against the perpetrators

Industrialist Ratan Tata compared the killing of the pregnant elephant to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal. Also, former minister Maneka Gandhi termed the death as "murder" and said Malappuram was the "most violent district" in the country.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ministry has taken a serious note of the death and assured that stern action will be taken against the culprit(s).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about the incident and said a preliminary investigation has been launched into the death and the police directed to take stringent action against those responsible for the act.

Voicing concern over the incident, Bollywood celebrities also demanded strict action against animal cruelty.





Also on Twitter, several people also shared sketches and illustrations as a way to apologise for the heinous act of animal cruelty.





Meanwhile, initial investigations have opened up the possibility of this being an accident; and not an intentional act, as earlier believed.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan

