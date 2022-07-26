English
    Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country's pride: PM Modi

    On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

    On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

    The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'.

    On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kargil Vijay Diwas #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:46 am
