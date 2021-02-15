Justice PB Sawant passes away at 90 due to cardiac arrest

File photo of Justice PB Sawant |Twitter

Former Supreme Court Judge PB Sawant died due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Maharashtra on February 15, family sources said. He was 90.

Justice Sawant was one of the co-conveners of the Elgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017, in Pune. He was also part of a panel that conducted an investigation into the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Justice Sawant had also served as chairman of the Press Council of India (PCI).

He died at his residence in Pune, around 9.30 am on Monday following cardiac arrest, his daughter Sujata Mane said. His last rites will be performed on February 16.

Born on June 30, 1930, Justice Sawant enrolled as an advocate in 1957. In 1973, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

In 1989, Justice Sawant was appointed judge of the Supreme Court. He retired in 1995, but remained active in public life.