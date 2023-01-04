Jindal Poly Films plant fire: Death toll increases to three, flames doused

The death toll in the blast and fire at Jindal Poly Films plant at Mundhegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to three on Wednesday with one more body recovered from the rubble, police said.

The fire, which started following a blast in a boiler at the chemical factory on Sunday morning, has been completely extinguished and cooling operations were underway, they added.

The body of Sudhir Mishra (38), resident of Prayagraj, was recovered during the day.

Earlier, Anjali Yadav (20) and Mahima Kumari Prasad Singh (27) had lost their lives and 17 people received injuries in the incident. The exact reason behind the blast is yet to be known.

As the possibility of finding more bodies cannot be ruled out, search was on, police sources said.