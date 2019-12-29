Jharkhand swearing-in ceremony highlights: Hemant Soren takes oath as CM; Opposition shows unity

Who is Hemant Soren?

In order to script his political trajectory, Hemant had to come out of the shadows of his father, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren and that of his elder brother, Durga Soren, who was a legislator and potential heir to the Soren family's legacy before his death in 2009.

From 2009, when he was still being considered a political novice but was made the chief of JMM core committee, to 2014 when he was projected as the chief ministerial face, Hemant has had a calculated rise, experts suggest.

