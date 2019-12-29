Live now
Dec 29, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jharkhand swearing-in ceremony highlights: Hemant Soren takes oath as CM; Opposition shows unity
Live updates of JMM leader Hemant Soren's swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand
Jharkhand's Chief Minister-designate and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Working President Hemant Soren will take oath as the 11th CM of the state today.Soren's swearing-in ceremony is being touted as opposition's show of strength, with top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expected to attend.
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister. The oath was administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu
Top Opposition leaders in attendance
In this tweet from ANI: Congress' Rameshwar Oraon takes oath as Minister.
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister
In this tweet from ANI: : RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the oath-taking ceremony in Ranchi.
Update: Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also arrived for the swearing-in ceremony.
In this tweet from ANI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives for the swearing-in ceremony.
Who is Hemant Soren?
In order to script his political trajectory, Hemant had to come out of the shadows of his father, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren and that of his elder brother, Durga Soren, who was a legislator and potential heir to the Soren family's legacy before his death in 2009.
From 2009, when he was still being considered a political novice but was made the chief of JMM core committee, to 2014 when he was projected as the chief ministerial face, Hemant has had a calculated rise, experts suggest.
Read more about the CM designate here.
In this tweet from ANI: Hemant Soren arrives for his swearing-in ceremony.
Just In | Hemant Soren to take oath as CM shortly.
Babulal Marandi's JVM (P) has offered unconditional support to Soren in govt formation
Earlier on December 24, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi gave unconditional support to Soren in the formation of the new government.
The JVM-P has won three seats in the just concluded elections.