Jammu to get free WiFi service at 20 more locations under smart city mission

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
RailWire Wifi is now available at Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund and Banihal stations of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

WiFi services will be installed at 20 more locations in the Jammu city under the Union government’s Smart City Mission for the benefit of students and the business community, officials said.

"To attract tourist footfall and benefit students as well as the business community, the JSCL has decided to expand its free WiFi service to 20 more locations under the smart city mission," Lavasa said.

The WiFi hotspots will be installed at Government Medical College Jammu, Railway Station Jammu, Canal Road Jammu, Jammu University, Channi Himmat, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar and others.

In the first phase, WiFi hotspots were installed at 16 locations, which received massive responses. Over 4,500 people connect to the network from KC Plaza to Raghunath Mandir to Mubarak Mandi to Kachi Chawni to Indra Chowk monthly, Lavasa said. She said Internet connectivity is an important component of the smart city.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu #smart city mission #wifi
first published: Nov 25, 2021 07:43 am

