IRCTC revamps website to include more user-friendly features

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revamped its website www.irctc.co.in to include a host of new features.

Although the new version of the website can be accessed by users now, it will be formally launched by IRCTC at midnight on Wednesday.

The ticket-booking platform, which is India largest e-commerce platform by sales, was last improved in 2014. The new version of the website is expected to look more "professional" and at par with international travel and tourism portals. The aim is to shed its 'government website' look.

The new clutter-free design has been created by the Railways' software arm Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

To help smooth users' experience, the website has now made entering one's log-in credentials to search for trains unnecessary.

The website will also come with a new feature that will show users the probability of their booked tickets getting confirmed. The prediction will be made based on an algorithm that analyses historical data and dynamic live conditions.

The algorithm will take into account data from the last 13 years, various media reports quoted railway officials as saying.

Apart from the prediction feature, additional filters have been added to the search option, including departure/arrival time, train name, class and quota.

The layout of the new website will be more user-friendly and will provide information such as journey details, availability for other days and fare break up.

Also, users will now be able to manage payment options by marking six banks as preferred banks in the 'my profile' section.

The new user interface will seamlessly navigate on mobile phones, desktops, laptops and tablets.

Users will be able to perform multiple activities through their booking history such as cancellation, printing, SMS requests, and selection of alternative train. They can also change their boarding point by using the 'Vikalp' option.