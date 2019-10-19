Insight 18 | FASTags mandatory for vehicles on national highways from Dec 1, here's how it will ease traffic

FASTags will also be integrated with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) e-way bill system.
From December 1, FASTags will be made mandatory for all vehicles plying on national highways across the country. Individuals not using a FASTag on their vehicles will be charged double the toll.
A FASTag is a reloadable electronic toll collection card meant to be stuck to the windscreen of a vehicle.
Watch the video to find out more about how FASTags can help ease movement of vehicles and simplify the toll collection process.
First Published on Oct 19, 2019 07:50 am