you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's May jobless rate at 23.48%: CMIE

Marginally lower from 23.52% in April, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)

Reuters

India's unemployment rate in May rose to 23.48%, marginally lower from 23.52% in April, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday, reflecting the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported 190,535 coronavirus cases, with 5,394 deaths.

India's infrastructure output, contributing nearly 40% in industrial production, contracted 38.1% in April from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Friday.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:29 am

