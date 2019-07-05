Jul 05, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates | P Chidambaram calls Budget insipid, lacklustre, nondescript, uninspiring & directionless
Live updates of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Aam Budget — first for the Modi government 2.0 — and the subsequent developments
Replication of Interim Budget: HDFC Bank
Though the Budget was silent on GST on automobiles, the only way to get out of the vicious downcycle of slowing sales would be to have a temporary rate cut, said Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).
Revenue foregone to corporates estimated at Rs 1,08,785 crore
The government's revenue foregone in the form of incentives and tax exemptions to corporates in 2018-19 grew 16 percent to over Rs 1,08,785 crore. The revenue foregone stood at Rs 93,642.50 crore in the 2017-18.
Revenue foregone on deduction of profits of undertakings engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of power was to tune of Rs 15,284.58 crore in 2018-19, compared to Rs 13,156.97 crore in 2017-18. Similarly, revenue foregone on deductions of profit of industrial undertakings derived from production of mineral oil and natural gas stood at Rs 1,275 crore in 2018-19.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposed tax sops for buyers of electric vehicles, customs exemptions for car makers, investments for infrastructure development will force the industry to bite the bullet.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman today pegged India’s nominal GDP growth rate at 12 percent for FY20 over the estimated GDP for FY19, as she announced a raft of policies to boost people’s spending and buoy demand.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech today, said that to boost the agro-rural industrial sector, the government is considering a cluster-based development under the SFURTI scheme, with focus on bamboo, khadi and honey.
Centre's key expenditures for 2019-20
> Defence: Rs 3.05 lakh crore
> Home Affairs: Rs 1.03 lakh crore
> Education: Rs 94,854 crore
> Health: Rs 64,999 crore
> Transport: Rs 1.57 lakh crore
> Major subsidies: Rs 3.01 lakh crore
> Rural development: Rs 1.40 lakh crore
> Urban development: Rs 48,042 crore
> Pension: Rs 1.74 lakh crore
> Agriculture and allied activities: Rs 1.51 lakh crore
> North East development: Rs 3,000 crore
> IT and telecom: Rs 21,783 crore
> Transfer to state: Rs 1.55 lakh crore
The government placed a big thrust on infrastructure sector in Budget 2019, proposing to spend about Rs 100 lakh crore in the next five years. It has announced the formation of an expert committee to suggest ways to address the challenges of infrastructure financing.
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to news agency ANI: We have strongly welcomed it. Not only because some of our ideas and suggestions have been incorporated by Finance Minister, but also because it is a Budget that focuses on sharpening growth, promoting private investments in the country.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that it expects a revenue gain of Rs 12,000 crore through a hike in surcharge on income above Rs 2 crore. It also said that the mandatory filing of IT returns is an anti-abuse provision, and that they are not inconveniencing any taxpayer, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.
“Given this hype about water issues, the Budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was conspicuously skimpy on agriculture and water,” Tushaar Shah writes.
It is clear that while the economists are advocating structural reforms, those in government do not believe in it. I think Mr Modi is willing to do incremental reforms, and not bite the bullet to do radical reforms, said P Chidambaram.
As to taxing the rich, it is unclear whether the effective tax rate has been increased from three percent to seven percent, or by seven percent, said P Chidambaram.
“FM has tried to correct key problems of debt overhang and stressed balance sheets that are at the heart of the current investment slowdown. However, the massive political mandate called for bolder reforms,” Avinash M Tripathi writes.
We are registering our protest here, but what else can people do? As a political party, we are articulating the disgruntlement of the common people on their exploitation through taxation, said P Chidamabaram.
There is nothing in the Budget that explains how you are going to reverse the slide in agriculture: Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram
The Finance Minister should have been transparent about how much revenue the government expects to raise with the raise in taxes, said Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a press conference after the Budget speech.
The need of the hour is to lower interest rates which will help resolve the existing liquidity crisis and boost housing demand. Also, there is certainly a need to relook at the tax structure. Going forward, we expect continued momentum for Indian realty to attract new investments into the [real estate] sector, said Surendra Hiranandani, Founder & Director, House of Hiranandani.
Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair chats with CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee to understand the market's reaction to various proposals tabled in Budget 2019.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal to news agency ANI: Finance Minister has been very benign to the Railways. She has laid out a vision of investment of nearly Rs 50 lakh crore over the next 10 years. I would really like to thank Finance Minister for strengthening the resolve of the Railways.
Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg to CNBC-TV18:
> On the corporate tax side, we are higher than the global benchmark
> Corporate tax collections are better than last year
Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg to CNBC-TV18:
> Total tax revenues are about Rs 60,000 crore less
> Lot of people believe it is good to have more public shareholding in listed companies
> Time to raise some of our borrowings from sovereign bonds
> First issuance of foreign sovereign bond will take some time
> Expenditure estimates in the Budget are realistic
> Most of the Rs 70,000 crore for PSBs will be for growth capital
In Pictures: What's become expensive, what is cheaper
Continuing with its focus to realise the goal of' 'Housing for All' by 2022, the government in Budget 2019 announced major tax benefits that will help stimulate demand for the affordable housing segment and is expected to attract first-time homebuyers.
Read the full story: Affordable housing gets a shot in the arm
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar to CNBC-TV18: Additional liquidity measures from RBI will help NBFCs. RBI’s move will help private banks with high CD ratio.
RBI has announced additional liquidity to banks for purchase of assets from lending to NBFCs.
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala has called Budget 2019 a “‘Betrayal’ of India’s Youth!”
Surjewala criticised the Budget saying, “Not a word on Unemployment, not a word on new opportunities, not a word on public education and not a word on high fee structure.”
There have been myriad challenges in wider adoption of EVs including charging infrastructure, higher cost of ownership and technological challenges, which the finance minister tried to address in Budget 2019.
Read the full story: Electric Vehicles – The road ahead
FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s post-Budget press conference has concluded.
The Budget has clearly spoken from a position of strength; India is still the fastest growing economy; we have come up with proposals with which we are confident of our movement towards growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman