you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to raise target for restoring degraded land: PM Modi

Speaking at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Modi said between 2015 and 2017, India's tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9 announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.

Speaking at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Modi said between 2015 and 2017, India's tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares.

"I would like to announce that India would raise its ambition of the total area that would be restored from its land degradation status, from twenty one million hectares to twenty six million hectares between now and 2030," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said India would be happy to propose initiatives for greater South-South cooperation in addressing issues of climate change, biodiversity and land degradation.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #India

