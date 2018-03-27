App
Mar 27, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India rejects rollout of Google's Street View service

Junior home minister Hansraj Ahir did not give a reason for the decision - though Indian media reported in October that the defence ministry had raised security concerns.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India said on Tuesday it rejected a proposal from Google to roll out its Street View service, which shows panoramic images of roads and other sites.

Google first asked the government if it could roll out the service in India through its Google Maps and Google Earth apps in 2015.

