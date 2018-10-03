App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

India going through unprecedented crisis: Yogendra Yadav

Speaking at the Swaraj India's first national council meet here, Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to impose 'two-nation theory' on this country once again.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the country was going through a period of unprecedented crisis where citizenship was being defined on religious lines.

Speaking at the Swaraj India's first national council meet here, Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to impose 'two-nation theory' on this country once again.

"There is a threat to India's national 'swadharma' (way of life). It is for the first time in the history of independent India that citizenship is being defined on religious terms," Yadav said in a statement.

"If the elections are fought on the issues of kisan-naujawan (farmer-youth), the country will move forward. (But) if they are fought on the issue of Hindu-Muslim, the country will take a giant leap backwards. Our democracy is facing a threat from those sitting in power," he said.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the primary challenge in front of the country was to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in the upcoming elections. "Our democracy and civilization will face a threat if BJP is re-elected to power."

Hundreds of workers from all over the country took part in the meet and a political resolution was passed on 'The crisis of republic, challenge of elections and Swaraj India's responsibility' after a detailed discussion.

At the end of the meeting, the party elected a 40-member national executive.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Yogendra Yadav

