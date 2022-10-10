English
    India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine

    "As a matter of prudence and policy, we don't predict our votes in advance," Jaishankar said during a joint media briefing along with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
    Security Council

    India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday.

    The General Assembly is due to vote on the draft resolution on Tuesday or Wednesday, diplomats said.

    Russia had vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania late last month condemning the proclaimed annexation, with China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstaining.
    PTI
