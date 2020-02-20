App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India clears accord on intellectual property rights with US

The United States has long urged India to strengthen protection for intellectual property and that has been a cause of friction on top of trade disputes between the two countries.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to sign an initial pact on intellectual property rights with the United States, a government minister said, days ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The United States has long urged India to strengthen protection for intellectual property and that has been a cause of friction on top of trade disputes between the two countries.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said approval for an MoU with the United States was secured at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #intellectual property rights #US

