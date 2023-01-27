English
    India central bank governor says current account deficit manageable

    India's average current account deficit stands at 3.3% of GDP for the first six months of 2022/23.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (FIle photo)

    India's current account deficit is "eminently manageable" and within the parameters of viability, India's central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said at an event on Friday.

    The net balance under services and remittances remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit, Das said at a conference in Dubai, according to a copy of the speech released by the central bank.

    He added that slowing global demand was weighing on merchandise exports, though the country's exports of services and remittances remained strong.