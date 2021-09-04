In-depth | To open or not to open: Debates on importance of education vs health grow louder as schools reopen

There are thousands of students across India, who, like Shubhadeep, are keenly waiting for schools to reopen. Spriha Roy, a Class 8 student of a Kolkata-based private school, is among them. She says: “School means both fun and study. I am really looking forward to going back to school, play on the school ground like before, take part in extracurricular activities, and remember what it feels like to sit on long benches with my classmates. Though some of my friends are still wary of attending offline classes due to the COVID-19 scare, I for one cannot wait to go back.”



In several states, such as Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, and Puducherry, schools have already reopened.

Even as students are eager to return to schools after months of closure, it has left their parents a worried lot. On the one hand, they cannot deny the importance of proper schooling instead of relying on online classes. On the other, there is no allaying their concerns over the looming health crisis that might hit India soon in the form of the COVID-19 third wave.

Sudeshna Guhaneogi, an IT professional based in Pune, is still not willing to send her kids to school.

“I believe my children (aged six and 12 years) will be susceptible to getting infected as they are not vaccinated. There is no denying that this hampering their education to some extent, but when it is a trade-off with heath, I choose health first,” she said.

The mother of two, who herself is a COVID-19 survivor, said: “Even if the entire teaching staff is vaccinated, there is no guaranteeing that the family members of the students are vaccinated. Such kids may become silent carriers of the disease and it is near impossible to keep children from mingling with each other. So, waiting out is always the safest option in my opinion.”

She added: “Online education can never match up with physical, offline classes, especially for younger children. But do we really have a choice?”

Once the government completes inoculating 80 percent of India’s population with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the daily cases also stabilise, I may consider sending my children back to school, Guhaneogi said.

Pradnya Gawde, a PR professional based in Mumbai, echoed the same thoughts and said: “I recently gave birth to my second child and am not willing to send my elder daughter to school before she gets vaccinated. Even if there is a vaccination drive that will include four-year-olds, I will be sceptical about getting my daughter vaccinated at go; I am not sure how her body will react to it.”

“As for sending her to school, where is the guarantee she will be able to follow all COVID-19 protocols perfectly. There is no telling who becomes a silent carrier of the disease and in a few cases, we have seen that even the COVID-19 vaccine has failed to provide protection. I am personally not willing to send my kid to school till the disease is completely eradicated.”

Bobby Cox, a 50-year-old BJP State Committee member of the Minority Cell and an educator, who has been conducting soft skill coaching classes online for the past year, is among those who are optimistic about the COVID-19 protocols in place.

He said: “I am in favour of schools reopening for senior students with certain laid out precautions in place. For the rest, waiting till the end of this year might be wise.”

Cox added: “I myself would love to go back to conducting offline classes as the online classes are at best a supplement and not a substitute for real classes in any way.”

However, given that festivities are round the corner, caution must be exercised at every step, lest we unwittingly unleash the third wave of the pandemic, he pointed out.

Ananya Dam, who teaches at an ICSE board school, said: “As a teacher, I find it more enjoyable and easier to conduct regular (offline) classes. It is true that online classes have taught us to innovate in various ways, but, no matter what activities we do, they still lack that human touch.”

“The students are also very eager to come back. But it is not a feasible option yet as we can’t keep track of how they are travelling, whether they are carrying the virus, etc.”

Dam added: “It is important to reopen schools, especially for those in the villages. But the decision should not be rushed at. So, I feel that instead of reopening schools only to shut them down once again, we should wait a little longer, till all the children are vaccinated.”

Representational Image (AP)