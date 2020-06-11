App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFC Group sells entire stake in IDFC Securities for Rs 86 crore

On June 10, IDFC Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL), "completed the transaction for sale of its 100 percent equity stake held in IDFC Securities Ltd to Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals", the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDFC Ltd on Thursday announced that it has divested entire stake in its step-down subsidiary IDFC Securities Ltd for Rs 86 crore.

In August 2019, the group had informed about the divestment plans of subsidiary.

On June 10, IDFC Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL), "completed the transaction for sale of its 100 percent equity stake held in IDFC Securities Ltd to Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals", it said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Pursuant to the definitive agreement, IDFC FHCL has received a consideration of Rs 86 crore for its 100 percent shareholding, it added.

related news

"Subsequent to the completion of this transaction, the IDFC group does not hold any shareholding in IDFC Securities, the filing said, adding that Mehta does not belong to promoter/promoter group companies.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #IDFC #IDFC Securities #India #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.