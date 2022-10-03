English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty under pressure as global sell-off intensifies |
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IAF scrambles jets after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft

    "The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports," the IAF said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    Flight

    Flight

    The Indian Air Force on Monday scrambled its fighter aircraft following a bomb scare on board a civilian plane bearing Iranian registration and followed the plane at a safe distance, the IAF said.

    "The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports," the IAF said in a statement.

    "On October 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an airline bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance," it said.

    After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination, it added. It is learnt the aircraft's destination was China.

    "All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)," the IAF said. It said the aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace.

    Close
    It is learnt the Air Traffic Control at Delhi airport remained in contact with IAF when the aircraft was in Indian airspace.
    PTI
    Tags: #bomb scare #Current Affairs #IAF #India #Iran #Jet
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.