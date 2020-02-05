I-T officials question actor Vijay over alleged tax fraud

The Income Tax (I-T) department, on February 5, raided Tamil film actor Vijay's residence besides conducting simultaneous searches at several premises linked to a film production house, a movie financier and distributors over suspected tax evasion.

According to reports, the searches began in as many as 38 locations, and unaccounted cash of about Rs 25 crore was seized from the premises of a Tamil film financier who had faced allegations of intimidation and

arm-twisting to recover money, officials said.

Several documents indicating substantial tax evasion has been seized, sources told news agency PTI.

Vijay, who was away in Cuddalore district for a film shoot, was apprised by authorities about the searches and he was en route to his residence.

According to news agency ANI, the actor was, in fact, questioned by officers of the I-T department in Cuddalore.

Raids were also on in the premises of the production house that had made Vijay's hugely successful recent Tamil movie 'Bigil.'

The Tamil Nadu state police has been providing security for carrying out the searches, according to reports.