Live News: Parliament adjourned till 2 PM, Opposition parties to hand over letter to ED

March 15, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

-"CBI has strong evidence based upon which this (Land for job case) investigation is taking place. Now neither Nitish Kumar nor anyone can save the Lalu family. More people will be produced soon. The investigation is done on the basis of JDU's evidence" BJP MP Sushil Modi told news agency ANI

-"This case was closed when there was a UPA govt in Bihar. No case is closed, it opens even after 10 yrs if there is evidence in it. Why Lalan Choudhary gifted his land to Rabri Devi? They are those who got a job in Railway & their lands were taken later" Modi said

- Alleging that the accused is trying to garner sympathy, Sushil Modi said "Going in a wheelchair, wearing a mask, and saying they are harassing will not make any difference. Law never says that if someone is not well they cannot be questioned. Despite answering the allegations, the sympathy card is being played"