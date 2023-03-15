Live News: Parliament adjourned till 2 PM, Opposition parties to hand over letter to ED

Excise policy case | Buchchi Babu, the former auditor of BRS MLC K Kavita arrives at the ED office in Delhi in connection with the case.
Excise policy case | Buchchi Babu, the former auditor of BRS MLC K Kavita arrives at the ED office in Delhi in connection with the case.
-"CBI has strong evidence based upon which this (Land for job case) investigation is taking place. Now neither Nitish Kumar nor anyone can save the Lalu family. More people will be produced soon. The investigation is done on the basis of JDU's evidence" BJP MP Sushil Modi told news agency ANI
-"This case was closed when there was a UPA govt in Bihar. No case is closed, it opens even after 10 yrs if there is evidence in it. Why Lalan Choudhary gifted his land to Rabri Devi? They are those who got a job in Railway & their lands were taken later" Modi said
- Alleging that the accused is trying to garner sympathy, Sushil Modi said "Going in a wheelchair, wearing a mask, and saying they are harassing will not make any difference. Law never says that if someone is not well they cannot be questioned. Despite answering the allegations, the sympathy card is being played"
Former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner, Sadanand Kadam sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the PMLA court though ED sought his custody citing to interrogate Kadam & former SDO Jairam Deshpande in front of each other.
Former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner, Sadanand Kadam sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the PMLA court though ED sought his custody citing to interrogate Kadam & former SDO Jairam Deshpande in front of each other.
- "100 CC engine, a market segment which is untapped, hence the need to address it" says Operating Head Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.
- New engine and new frame, product designed to offer supreme convenience and comfort
- The bike will be available in five exciting colors
- Will retail at an introductory price of 64,900, ex- showroom Mumbai
- The bookings for the bike start today
- The bike will be available May 23 onwards
All schools in Puducherry to remain closed from 16th to 26th March in wake of spread of H3N2 virus,Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayamsaid
K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, moves SC against ED summons in Delhi excise police money laundering case
-Atsushi Ogata Chief Executive Officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India talks about company's green goals, launches Honda Shine 100
-Ogata said "proud to launch commuter for rural and semi-rural market'
-Yukitoshi Fujisaka delivers keynote address, talks about India's green goals, highlights India's contribution to Honda's two wheeler sales
- Electrfication of two wheelers, top priority, advancement of ICE engine for existing models.
- Introduction of flex-fuel system, interchangeable battery packs and charging ecosystem among top priorities.
-A Delhi court has granted bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti & other accused. Court noted that CBI filed the chargesheet without arrest
-Court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond & a like amount surety.
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2PM following uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy' remark
A forest fire breaks out near Kodaikanal hills in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district.