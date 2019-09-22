App
Sep 22, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Howdy Modi LIVE: Trump on his way to Houston; people arriving at event venue

Live updates of the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, US. PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will be addressing the mega gathering

highlights

  • Sep 22, 07:53 PM (IST)

    “What India gains from yielding more to American interests in buying oil and making energy investments in the US is being keenly watched and that would ultimately determine if India makes substantial gains beyond the optics at Houston,” political commentator Anand Kochukudy writes for Moneycontrol.

    Read: Opinion | India-US ties beyond the optics at Houston

  • Sep 22, 07:43 PM (IST)

    As we build-up to the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, several union ministers have changed their Twitter display pictures to the event logo. Some of these union ministers are Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • Sep 22, 07:36 PM (IST)

    In this picture: NRG Stadium in Houston steadily filing up ahead of the 'Howdi, Modi!' event. (Image: Twitter/@PBNS_India)

  • Sep 22, 07:22 PM (IST)

    ‘Howdy, Modi!’ LIVE updates | Here’s the event schedule:

    > 8.30 pm IST: Cultural performances to begin
    > 9.20 pm: PM Modi and President Trump will walk onto the stage
    > 9.30 pm: Mayor of Houston will welcome the two leaders
    > 9.39 -10:09 pm: President Trump to address the gathering
    > 10.15 pm: PM Modi is expected to begin his address

    (Collated on the basis of news reports)

  • Sep 22, 07:10 PM (IST)

    ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event: Specially-abled Indian-origin teen Sparsh Shah to sing national anthem

    Sparsh Shah, an Indian-origin teenager, will sing the country's national anthem at the event.

    The 16-year-old, who is wheelchair-bound, has a rare medical condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as the brittle bone disorder.

    Shah, a resident of New Jersey, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker.

    Read the full story here

  • Sep 22, 07:02 PM (IST)
  • Sep 22, 06:56 PM (IST)

    Beyond this event, PM Modi is on a week-long tour of the US. His jam-packed itinerary includes an important address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 27.

  • Sep 22, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Update: US President Donald Trump has boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He is now headed to Houston. 

