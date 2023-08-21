English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Haryana to bring electronics waste recycling policy, says Dushyant Chautala

    He said the policy aims at proper recycling of old and defective electronic items in the state.

    PTI
    August 21, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
    Haryana to bring electronics waste recycling policy, says Dushyant Chautala

    Haryana to bring electronics waste recycling policy, says Dushyant Chautala

    Haryana's deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on August 21 said that the state government will soon bring an electronics waste recycling policy.

    He said the policy aims at proper recycling of old and defective electronic items in the state.

    According to an official statement, while presiding over a meeting of officers of Industries and Commerce Department here, Chautala said that the state government is preparing an electronics waste recycling policy, which will soon be finalised after consulting the stakeholders.

    Chautala, meanwhile, said that the state government is providing a congenial atmosphere to the industry.

    This, he said, is helping garner investments in the state and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

    He said that the government is providing many facilities by formulating policies to attract investors. PTI SUN HVA

    PTI
    Tags: #Dushyant Chautala #Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 10:37 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!