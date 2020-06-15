Gujarat earthquake | Tremors, aftershocks rattle Kutch region in last 24 hours

Three earthquakes and as many as 14 aftershocks have been reported so far, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area
Gujarat's Kutch region has been rattled by three earthquakes in the span of 24 hours, with latest one having struck near Bachau at 3:56 pm on June 15, India Today has reported. As per the report, the Bhuj seismology department said the magnitude of the third earthquake was measured 4.1 on the Richter scale. It was 6 kilometres north-northwest of Bachau, according to the report.
No casualty or damage of property was reported.
Officials told news agency PTI that as many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area on June 14.
