MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Gujarat: 2 killed in fire in Surat packaging unit; over 70 rescued

More than 70 others were rescued from the unit, located in Kadodara industrial area, they said, adding that some workers were also injured in the incident.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

Two workers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat’s Surat district on Monday morning, police said.

More than 70 others were rescued from the unit, located in Kadodara industrial area, they said, adding that some workers were also injured in the incident.

Rescue operation was still underway, officials said. The blaze erupted in the Viva Packaging Company at around 4.30 am, Kadodara police inspector Hemant Patel said.

The fire started on the unit’s first floor and soon spread to other floors, he said. Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building, he said.

Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Surat
first published: Oct 18, 2021 09:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.