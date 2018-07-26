Govt making 'sincere' efforts for Maratha quota: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that his government was making "sincere" and "serious" efforts to grant reservations for the Maratha community in the state.

"Some Maratha leaders are trying to get political mileage from the quota stir," he claimed and exhorted BJP workers to ensure masses get to know about the government's efforts to bring about reservations.

Fadnavis was speaking at a meeting of the party's spokespersons at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander in neighbouring Thane district.

He said that spokespersons were an important link between the government, the party and the people.

"Its their job to ensure that the good work being done by the government reaches the people," he added.