Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt launches website to support R&D in coal sector

PTI
 
 
The government on Friday announced the launch of a website for entities involved in research and development (R&D) in the coal sector.

The website, which has been designed and developed by Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, was launched by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain.

"The website will help in disseminating and promoting the knowledge and research work in the coal sector,” Jain said.

The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with various forms, so that anybody can submit proposals in requisite manner.

It also has lists and outcomes of complete projects and ongoing researches to have a transparency and avoid repetitive nature of projects.

It also showcases photos, videos and news clippings related to the coal and lignite sector, and various publications are also available on the website.

The website also contains identified thrust areas for future coal research keeping in view the future needs of the nation.

The coal ministry has been promoting R&D activities in coal and lignite sectors through its coal science and technology plan for improvement in production, productivity, safety and protection of environment and ecology, among others.

The coal ministry also provides funds to carry out research work on these subjects.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Business #coal #Coal Ministry #Current Affairs #India #RD #research and development

