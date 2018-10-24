App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves scheme for setting up Indian Institute of Skills

This was informed by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Law & Justice, after the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the same.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Wednesday approved a scheme for setting up of Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) at different locations across the country in public private partnership (PPP).

The PPP model will be explored for promotion of IIS at select locations based on demand and available infrastructure.

The setting up of IISs would augment the global competitiveness of key sectors of Indian economy by providing high quality skill training, applied research education and a direct and meaningful connection with industry, an official release said.

"It will provide opportunity to aspiring youth across the country to have access to highly skilled training, and enhance the scope of accountability through its linkage with industry and global competitiveness across sectors," it said.

The release further said that by leveraging advantages of private sector enterprise and public capital in terms of government land, it would create new institutes of expertise, knowledge and competitiveness.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 02:52 pm

