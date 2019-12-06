Govt approves 7 projects to strengthen FM coverage along Indo-Nepal border

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told Lok Sabha that projects would be in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The government has approved seven projects for setting up FM transmitters in the premises of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to strengthen FM coverage along the Indo-Nepal border.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told Lok Sabha that projects would be in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand."These are for Bathnaha (Araria), Narkatiaganj (West Champaran) and Sitamarhi in Bihar, Gadaniya (Lakhimpur Kheri), Nanpara (Bahraich) and Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh and Champawat, Uttarakhand," he said in a written reply on Friday.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 03:22 pm