Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government approves trade cooperation framework with Rwanda

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval for the trade cooperation framework between India and Rwanda," an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today approved a trade cooperation framework between India and Rwanda to facilitate better economic relations between the two countries.

The framework was signed on July 23 this year during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the east African nation.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval for the trade cooperation framework between India and Rwanda," an official statement said.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:43 pm

