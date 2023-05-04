English
    Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

    Anil Dujana, a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had over 60 cases lodged against him, including murder and extortion.

    PTI
    May 04, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
    The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of UP STF Brijesh Singh.

    Gangster Anil Dujana was gunned down by a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday, police officials said.

    Additional Director General of UP STF Amitabh Yash said, "Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing."

    Tags: #Anil Dujana #UP Police #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: May 4, 2023 05:20 pm