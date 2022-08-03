English
    Free entry at all monuments from August 5-15 as part of 75th I-Day celebrations

    As part of the festivities, no entry fee would be collected from August 5 through August 15 at any ticketed centrally protected monuments or museums associated with archaeological sites, said minister for culture and tourism Kishan Reddy

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

    As part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign and the nation's 75th Independence Day festivities, entry to all monuments safeguarded by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) would be free from August 5 to 15.

    G Kishan Reddy, the union minister for culture and tourism, posted the information to his twitter account.

    The Union Minister tweeted, "As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th -15th August, 2022."

    As part of the festivities, no entry fee would be collected from August 5 through August 15 at any ticketed centrally protected monuments or museums associated with archaeological sites, according to Kishan Reddy who shared a statement from the ASI.

    The Union Ministry of Culture is organising a number of events to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of Independence, and the entry to protected sites across the country is one such event.
